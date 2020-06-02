Funeral for George Floyd Scheduled for Next Week in Texas - Memorial Center

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The funeral for George Floyd, an African American man killed while in police custody, is scheduled for next week in Texas, the Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center said on Tuesday.

The funeral will be held in Houston, Texas with public visitation on June 8 and Celebration of Life Private Service on June 9, according to the center's Facebook page.

A county examiner in the US state of Minnesota in a medical report ruled that George Floyd's death while in police custody in the city of Minneapolis was a homicide.

On May 25, the 46-year old Floyd, an African American, died in Minneapolis police custody after a white officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Video evidence surfaced the following day sparking nationwide protests, many of which have led to violence and rioting.

Floyd also suffered from arteriosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease, fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use, the independent autopsy ordered by his family also reported. The county medical examiner ruled it a homicide.