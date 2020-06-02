UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Funeral For George Floyd Scheduled For Next Week In Texas - Memorial Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 11:30 PM

Funeral for George Floyd Scheduled for Next Week in Texas - Memorial Center

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The funeral for George Floyd, an African American man killed while in police custody, is scheduled for next week in Texas, the Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center said on Tuesday.

The funeral will be held in Houston, Texas with public visitation on June 8 and Celebration of Life Private Service on June 9, according to the center's Facebook page.

A county examiner in the US state of Minnesota in a medical report ruled that George Floyd's death while in police custody in the city of Minneapolis was a homicide.

On May 25, the 46-year old Floyd, an African American, died in Minneapolis police custody after a white officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Video evidence surfaced the following day sparking nationwide protests, many of which have led to violence and rioting.

Floyd also suffered from arteriosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease, fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use, the independent autopsy ordered by his family also reported. The county medical examiner ruled it a homicide.

Related Topics

Police Facebook Died Man George Bend Minneapolis Houston May June Family From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports launches &#039;SAFEEN FEEDERS&#039 ..

17 minutes ago

Noon Work Ban to begin in mid-June: MoHRE

47 minutes ago

ADDED issues new circular prohibiting industries i ..

2 hours ago

FNC passes bill to establish ‘International Cent ..

2 hours ago

EDA, Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute for Diplomati ..

2 hours ago

Stricken French clubs call for fans to be allowed ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.