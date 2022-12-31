UrduPoint.com

Funeral For Retired Pope Benedict XVI To Take Place On January 5 - Holy See

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2022 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) Funeral for former Pope Benedict XVI, who died on Saturday at the age of 95, will take place on January 5 and will be presided over by Pope Francis, Holy See top press officer Matteo Bruni said.

"On Thursday, January 5, at 9:30 a.m. (08:30 GMT), the funeral will take place in St. Peter's Square, with Pope Francis leading the service," Bruni told reporters.

