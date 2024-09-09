Open Menu

Funeral For Slain Athlete Cheptegei In Uganda On Sept 14

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Funeral for slain athlete Cheptegei in Uganda on Sept 14

Kampala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The funeral for Ugandan Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei, who died in Kenya after being set on fire by her boyfriend, will be held on September 14 in her home country, organisers said Sunday.

The 33-year-old, who competed in the women's marathon at the Paris Olympics last month, succumbed to severe burns on Thursday, four days after being doused with petrol and set alight at her home in western Kenya.

"The burial date of Rebecca Cheptegei has been set for September 14, in Kongasis sub county in Bukwo district (eastern Uganda)," Beatrice Ayikoru, secretary general of the Uganda Olympic Committee and a member of the funeral organising committee, told AFP.

Bukwo is the location of Cheptegei's family home and lies on the border with Kenya about 380 kilometres (240 miles) northeast of the Ugandan capital Kampala.

Cheptegei's death was greeted with anger and sorrow, the latest horrific act of gender-based violence in Kenya where at least two other athletes have lost their lives at the hands of their partners.

Police say the attack was carried out on Sunday last week by Cheptegei's Kenyan partner, Dickson Ndiema Marangach, who also suffered burns and is being treated in hospital.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Petrol Police Died Marathon Paris Dickson Kampala Kenya Uganda September Border Women Sunday Olympics Family

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024

16 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

16 hours ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..

1 day ago
 "Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes ..

"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas

1 day ago
 Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad fro ..

Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9

1 day ago
 Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational ..

Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs

1 day ago
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilat ..

PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr

1 day ago
 Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC h ..

Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed

1 day ago
 Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

1 day ago
 Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Kh ..

Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’

1 day ago
 Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

1 day ago
 Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper w ..

Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts

1 day ago

More Stories From World