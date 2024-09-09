Open Menu

Funeral For Slain Athlete Cheptegei In Uganda On Sept 14

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2024 | 01:30 AM

Funeral for slain athlete Cheptegei in Uganda on Sept 14

Kampala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The funeral for Ugandan Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei, who died in Kenya after being set on fire by her boyfriend, will be held on September 14 in her home country, organisers said Sunday.

The 33-year-old, who competed in the women's marathon at the Paris Olympics last month, succumbed to severe burns on Thursday, four days after being doused with petrol and set alight at her home in western Kenya.

"The burial date of Rebecca Cheptegei has been set for September 14, in Kongasis sub county in Bukwo district (eastern Uganda)," Beatrice Ayikoru, secretary general of the Uganda Olympic Committee and a member of the funeral organising committee, told AFP.

Bukwo is the location of Cheptegei's family home and lies on the border with Kenya about 380 kilometres (240 miles) northeast of the Ugandan capital Kampala.

Cheptegei's death was greeted with anger and sorrow, the latest horrific act of gender-based violence in Kenya where at least two other athletes have lost their lives at the hands of their partners.

Doctors said she had suffered burns to more than 80 percent of her body after the attack on Sunday last week.

Police say it was carried out by Cheptegei's Kenyan partner, Dickson Ndiema Marangach, who also suffered serious burns and is being treated in hospital.

Kenyan media said Cheptegei's children, aged nine and 11, had witnessed the attack.

- 'Unthinkable circumstances' -

The city of Paris said on Friday it would honour Cheptegei, who came 44th in her Olympic marathon debut in August, by naming a sports venue after her.

Tributes have poured in for the runner, who was Uganda's women's marathon record holder and also served in the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces, holding the rank of sergeant.

"Our sport has lost a talented athlete in the most tragic and unthinkable circumstances," World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said.

"Rebecca was an incredibly versatile runner who still had lots left to give on the roads, mountains and cross country trails."

Coe said he was in discussions with members of World Athletics' governing council "to assess how our safeguarding policies might be enhanced to include abuse outside of the sport, and bringing together stakeholders from all areas of athletics to combine forces to protect our female athletes to the best of our abilities from abuse of all kinds".

Cheptegei's death has thrown a spotlight on domestic violence and femicide in Kenya, where Sports Minister Kipchumba Murkomen said it was a "stark reminder" that more must be done to combat gender-based violence.

The United Nations also condemned her "violent murder", with Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN chief Antonio Guterres, saying: "Gender-based violence is one of the most prevalent human rights violations in the world, and should be treated as such."

Related Topics

Murder Attack Fire Petrol World Police Sports United Nations Died Marathon Paris Dickson Kampala Kenya Uganda August September Border Women Sunday Olympics Family Media All From Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024

16 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

17 hours ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..

1 day ago
 "Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes ..

"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas

1 day ago
 Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad fro ..

Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9

1 day ago
 Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational ..

Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs

1 day ago
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilat ..

PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr

1 day ago
 Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC h ..

Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed

1 day ago
 Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

1 day ago
 Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Kh ..

Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’

1 day ago
 Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

1 day ago
 Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper w ..

Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts

1 day ago

More Stories From World