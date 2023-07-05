Funeral Held in Jenin for Palestinians Killed in Israeli Military Operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A funeral is taking place in the West Bank town of Jenin for Palestinians shot by Israeli troops during a military operation in the area, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday

JENIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) A funeral is taking place in the West Bank town of Jenin for Palestinians shot by Israeli troops during a military operation in the area, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, a spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told Sputnik that all IDF troops had left Jenin after the completion of a large-scale military operation launched earlier this week.

The farewell ceremony is being attended by several thousand Palestinians, who are led by armed groups. The participants raised Palestinian flags and chanted angry slogans, demanding a response to Israel.

The funeral procession marched from the Jenin Governmental Hospital toward a graveyard at a local refugee camp.

Local residents prepared mass graves in the local graveyard so that the victims could be buried close to each other.

Israel began its largest air-and-ground offensive in the West Bank in years overnight from Sunday into Monday. IDF aircraft launched more than ten strikes at what it described as "terrorist infrastructure" in the Jenin refugee camp. The Israeli military said it had seized an improvised missile launcher, weapons, and ammunition.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Tuesday that 12 people, including five children, died during Israel's operation, and 140 were injured, with 30 civilians in serious condition.