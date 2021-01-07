UrduPoint.com
Funeral Homes Under Pressure As COVID -19 Deaths Surge In S. Africa

JOHANNESBURG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :As COVID-19 deaths keep surging particularly in the Nelson Mandela Bay, funeral parlours said they were battling to keep up with the demand.

Odwa Duru, Chairperson of the National Funeral Practitioners of South Africa said fatalities were increasing.

"This second wave has hit us so badly. Numbers have been increasing dramatically," he told Xinhua on his way to a local hospital to collect nine bodies.

Duru who runs his own funeral parlour in Port Elizabeth said the highest number of burial he conducted in one day during the second wave surge stood at 47,"People are just dying, we don't understand this." Port Elizabeth city is part of the Nelson Mandela Bay in Eastern Cape which has recorded about 8,000 deaths, more than any other provinces.

The new variant detected in October was discovered in the Bay.

He said a funeral parlour should have lowering devices, a fleet of cars and a fridge with a capacity to "accommodate all bodies" to meet the rising demand.

"I bought a fridge with a capacity of 50 which is just for COVID-19 bodies. We don't mix COVID-19 bodies with others," he said.

He said the pressure with more bodies started in June.

"At my parlour, I was conducting funerals every day for the first time in June. The highest number of funerals or burials I had in one day was 33 mostly due to COVID-19. The following day it was 17," he said, "This was new to us."Before the pandemic, the highest number of funerals he held in one day was 15 on weekends. He said funerals were rare during the week before the virus hit.

