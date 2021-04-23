Funeral of Chad president Deby underway

The funeral of Chadian president Idriss Deby Itno, who the authorities say died this week after fighting rebels, began in the capital Ndjamena on Friday

N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The funeral of Chadian president Idriss Deby Itno, who the authorities say died this week after fighting rebels, began in the capital Ndjamena on Friday.

His coffin, draped in the national flag and surrounded by troops from the elite Presidential Guard, was driven on the back of a pickup truck to the Place de la Nation square for ceremonies attended by foreign leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron.