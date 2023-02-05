(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2023) The funeral of former Egyptian Prime Minister Sherif Ismail were held in Cairo on Sunday, with the country's current political and military leaders taking part in it, Egyptian media reported.

On Saturday, Ismail died at the age of 67. Media reported that the late prime minister had been ill for some time.

Ismail's funeral took place at El-Mosheer Tantawy Mosque, according to The Egyptian Gazette, with President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli, Speaker of the House of Representatives Hanfy Gebaly, Defense Minister Mohamed Zaki as well as other senior officials attending the ceremony.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi expressed his condolences to Ismail's family and fellow citizens, praising the role the former prime minister had played in Egyptian politics.

"I deeply grieve for this virtuous person, one of the best people in Egypt, a person who embodied the conscience of the nation - former Prime Minister Sherif Ismail... I express my condolences to the Egyptian people over the loss of this honest man," Sisi tweeted on Saturday.

Ismail served as Egypt's prime minister from 2015-2018. Before that, he was the country's petroleum minister from 2013 to 2015. After stepping down as the prime minister, the Egyptian official was nominated as top presidential aide to Sisi.