Funeral Of Sultan Of Oman To Take Place On Saturday - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 08:11 AM

Funeral of Sultan of Oman to Take Place on Saturday - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) Sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said Al Said, who died at the age of 79 on Friday, will be buried on Saturday, Omani media reported.

The sultan passed away on Friday after a long illness.

According to the state-run Oman news Agency, Asad bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said, who is a cousin of the dead sultan, is likely to succeed to the throne.

Asad Al Said headed the government of Oman in 1970-1972.

The ruling family must now hold a meeting with the head of the Council of State, the speaker of Consultative Assembly and the chair of the Supreme Court to approve the candidacy of a new monarch.

