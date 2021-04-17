UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Funeral Procession Begins For Queen Elizabeth II's Husband, Prince Philip

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 07:49 PM

Funeral procession begins for Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip

Prince Philip began his final journey on Saturday, as his coffin was taken to his funeral, followed slowly by his grieving children and widow, Queen Elizabeth II

Windsor, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Prince Philip began his final journey on Saturday, as his coffin was taken to his funeral, followed slowly by his grieving children and widow, Queen Elizabeth II.

The couple's four children -- Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward -- walked behind the coffin, borne on a modified Land Rover hearse, through the grounds of Windsor Castle to St George's Chapel.

Accompanying them were his grandsons, princes William and Harry, and the Queen, who was in a Bentley car.

Related Topics

Car Windsor George Bentley Land Rover

Recent Stories

Minute's silence held across the UK in memory of P ..

3 minutes ago

Zidane: 'I'm not a terrible coach, I'm not the bes ..

3 minutes ago

France to give one bn euros aid to farmers hit by ..

3 minutes ago

Macron Intends to Hold Talks With Putin in Near Fu ..

7 minutes ago

KP Chief Minister seeks proposal for Durul Amans u ..

7 minutes ago

UK Bids Final Goodbye to Prince Philip With Minute ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.