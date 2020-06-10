UrduPoint.com
Funeral Service For George Floyd Underway In Houston

Sumaira FH 31 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:40 AM

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The family and friends of George Floyd are paying a final farewell at a private service preceding his entombment on Tuesday, two weeks after the African American's in-custody death sparked worldwide protests against racial injustice and police brutality.

The funeral is underway at the The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, a Texas city Floyd called home for most of his life.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner was awarded by a standing ovation when he promised an executive order banning chokeholds, a police detention technique that killed Floyd.

The service was also attended by dignitaries supportive of the cause.

Democratic Presidential hopeful Joe Biden addressed the gathering via video link. He pledged to put an end to the "systemic abuse that plagues American life." Biden spoke personally to Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna.

"You're so brave, daddy's looking down and he's so proud of you," Biden said. "No child should have to ask questions that black children have had to ask for generations.

"

People prayed and sang hymns, approached a casket that was left open to pay respects to Floyd. As Dray Tate was performing "A Change is Gonna Come", an artist behind his back was drawing Floyd's portrait upside down.

The service followed a public commemoration ceremony that brought over 6,300 to The Fountain of Praise church on Monday.

Houston, where Floyd spent a large part of his life, is a final leg of the farewell journey. Previously, memorial services were held in North Carolina, where Floyd was born, and in Minnesota, where he died.

After the service the motorcade will take a gilded casket to a nearby Pearland town where Floyd will be laid to rest next to his mother's grave.

The entombment ceremony is closed for public but crowds are expected along the final mile of the procession. Local media reported the casket will be transferred to a horse drawn carriage that will take him to his final resting place.

