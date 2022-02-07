Funeral starts for Moroccan boy Rayan who died in well

(@FahadShabbir)

Ighrane, Maroc, Feb 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :A funeral ceremony began on Monday for Rayan, the Moroccan boy who spent five days trapped in a well and died despite a vast rescue operation.

Hundreds attended the ceremony at a cemetary near the five-year-old's home village of Ighrane, Chefchaouen province, AFP journalists said.