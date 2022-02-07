UrduPoint.com

Funeral Starts For Moroccan Boy Rayan Who Died In Well

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2022 | 06:45 PM

Funeral starts for Moroccan boy Rayan who died in well

A funeral ceremony began on Monday for Rayan, the Moroccan boy who spent five days trapped in a well and died despite a vast rescue operation

Ighrane, Maroc, Feb 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :A funeral ceremony began on Monday for Rayan, the Moroccan boy who spent five days trapped in a well and died despite a vast rescue operation.

Hundreds attended the ceremony at a cemetary near the five-year-old's home village of Ighrane, Chefchaouen province, AFP journalists said.

Related Topics

Died

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 15 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qal ..

PSL 2022 Match 15 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Wh ..

11 minutes ago
 Chairman PAL condoles demise of renowned novelist ..

Chairman PAL condoles demise of renowned novelist Bushra Rehman

6 seconds ago
 PTI's leader condemns attack on security forces in ..

PTI's leader condemns attack on security forces in Kurram

7 seconds ago
 Dutch speed skater Wust is first to win at five Ol ..

Dutch speed skater Wust is first to win at five Olympics

9 seconds ago
 NAB chairman to distribute Rs 3.2 bln among fraud ..

NAB chairman to distribute Rs 3.2 bln among fraud victims

10 seconds ago
 Trial court seeks additional time to conclude Noor ..

Trial court seeks additional time to conclude Noor murder case

12 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>