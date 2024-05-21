Open Menu

Funerary Procession To Be Held For Late President In Iran's Northwest

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2024 | 06:48 PM

Funerary procession to be held for late president in Iran's northwest

Iranians gathered on Tuesday to mourn at the funerary procession of president Ebrahim Raisi in the northwestern city of Tabriz, the capital of East Azerbaijan province where he died unexpectedly in a helicopter crash

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Iranians gathered on Tuesday to mourn at the funerary procession of president Ebrahim Raisi in the northwestern city of Tabriz, the capital of East Azerbaijan province where he died unexpectedly in a helicopter crash.

The helicopter lost communication on its way back to Tabriz after Raisi attended a joint inauguration of a dam with his Azeri counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, on their common border.

A massive search and rescue operation started Sunday afternoon when two other helicopters in Raisi's convoy lost contact with his aircraft amid harsh weather conditions in the mountainous region.

State TV early Monday broke the news of his death, saying "the servant of the Iranian nation, Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi, has achieved the highest level of martyrdom", showing pictures of him as a voice recited the Koran.

Killed alongside the Iranian president were Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, members of the provincial authorities of East Azerbaijan and his security team.

On Monday, Iran's military chief of staff Mohammad Bagheri ordered a probe into the cause of the crash.

Following the confirmation of Raisi's death, international condolences poured in while people in cities across the Islamic republic gathered to mourn the late president and his companions.

Thousands of mourners holding portraits of Raisi gathered Monday at central Valiasr Square in the capital Tehran.

Related Topics

Weather Iran Died Dam Tabriz Tehran Azerbaijan Border Sunday TV Ebrahim Raisi

Recent Stories

Pak vs England T20I series: Check Squads, series s ..

Pak vs England T20I series: Check Squads, series schedule here

38 seconds ago
 CDA chairman commends role of 'Margalla Hills' fir ..

CDA chairman commends role of 'Margalla Hills' firefighters

8 minutes ago
 13 wanted criminals netted in successful operation ..

13 wanted criminals netted in successful operations

8 minutes ago
 Al-Zamazima company signs MoU to provide Zamzam wa ..

Al-Zamazima company signs MoU to provide Zamzam water for domestic pilgrims

5 minutes ago
 Pak climber Sirbaz conquers Mount Everest without ..

Pak climber Sirbaz conquers Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen

8 minutes ago
 PTI leader Rauf Hassan attacked in Islamabad

PTI leader Rauf Hassan attacked in Islamabad

16 minutes ago
International Tea Day celebrates women's vital rol ..

International Tea Day celebrates women's vital role in tea sector

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan cables achieves TUV certification for boo ..

Pakistan cables achieves TUV certification for boosting local manufacturing

12 minutes ago
 Cabinet expresses dissatisfaction over probe Commi ..

Cabinet expresses dissatisfaction over probe Commission’s report on Faizabad s ..

12 minutes ago
 KP Assembly passes resolution expresses condolence ..

KP Assembly passes resolution expresses condolence over death of Iranian Preside ..

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army, Saylani Trust organize free medical ..

Pakistan Army, Saylani Trust organize free medical care to Bahawalpur

15 minutes ago
 PHSADC formally merges into KP economic zones comp ..

PHSADC formally merges into KP economic zones company

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World