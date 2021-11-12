UrduPoint.com

Funny Old World: The Week's Offbeat News

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 07:59 PM

Funny old world: The week's offbeat news

From a perfume that promises world peace to a miracle food that could remove the fragrance from cat poo. Your weekly roundup of offbeat stories from around the world

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :From a perfume that promises world peace to a miracle food that could remove the fragrance from cat poo. Your weekly roundup of offbeat stories from around the world.

- Litter-al genius - The world's cat lovers -- and those who have to live with them -- can finally breathe easy. Taiwanese researchers have cracked the feline equivalent of cold fusion -- cat poo that doesn't stink.

While it doesn't exactly smell of roses, they discovered that the litter of cats fed with silkworm pupae is nowhere near as noxious.

As well as the whiff, a natural byproduct of silk production also eliminates harmful intestinal bacteria.

Whether eight of out 10 cats prefer pupae to pollock is another matter, but in tests they eagerly ate up the deliciously gloopy insects flavoured with tuna, milkfish and chicken.

- Your cat is watching you - Cats always seem to know more than they let on.

And now we know they do.

Japanese scientists have discovered that they appear to track their owners mentally around the house, visualising exactly where they are, "picturing the invisible in their minds".

- Sweet smell of socialism - To India where a left-wing party is hoping to "end hatred" with a perfume it calls the "fragrance of brotherhood, love and socialism".

The Samajwadi Party hopes to unseat the firebrand Hindu monk Yogi Adityanath of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -- notorious for his rants against Muslims -- as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state.

"When you use it the anger and hatred in the air will be defeated," Samajwadi MP Pushpraj Jain said of the fragrance, which carries the party's equally inoffensive bicycle logo.

While the ambitions may seem far fetched, it is no more wishful thinking than the BJP's, who have sunk millions into making scents and potions from cow dung and urine, which some Hindus believe have miraculous properties.

- Outfoxed - Our hearts go out to the Peruvian family who were sold a pup they thought was a Siberian Husky but which turned out to be an Andean fox.

"They said it's a wolf-dog," said Maribel Sotelo, who bought the creature for her daughter.

"It ate normally, like any dog, but as it was growing it was clear that it wasn't a dog." When neighbours' guinea pigs and ducks began to disappear, fingers pointed at Run Run, who -- living up to his name -- went on the run.

He is now finally behind bars in Lima zoo -- where he has become a star attraction -- after devouring 15 guinea pigs and six chickens in one last blowout before he was caught.

- Low-speed car chase - A marathon low-speed car chase through Los Angeles has become the longest television advert ever for a car.

Viewers watching live marvelled at the fuel economy of the Chevy Malibu as it was chased through the city by police for six hours, and how it still kept going long after its tires were punctured by a police spike belt.

The fugitive driver managed to evade police by weaving through traffic until the punctures reduced his speed to a snail's pace. Fearing he was armed, officers were reluctant to use a roadblock, so the chase went on and on into the night until the rim of a wheel finally came off.

Related Topics

India Chief Minister World Police Driver Car Traffic Marathon Los Angeles Lima Guinea May Muslim Family TV From Silkbank Limited Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Love

Recent Stories

French Investigators Probe Rape Claim in Elysee Pa ..

French Investigators Probe Rape Claim in Elysee Palace - Reports

2 minutes ago
 France, Russia Agree on Necessity to Observe Minsk ..

France, Russia Agree on Necessity to Observe Minsk Agreements on Donbas - Moscow

3 minutes ago
 SpaceX Postpones Launch of Starlink Satellite Flee ..

SpaceX Postpones Launch of Starlink Satellite Fleet Due to Poor Weather - Compan ..

3 minutes ago
 APEC Leaders Recognize Importance of Stable Energy ..

APEC Leaders Recognize Importance of Stable Energy Markets - Declaration

3 minutes ago
 Lavrov, Shoigu Discuss NATO-Russia Relations With ..

Lavrov, Shoigu Discuss NATO-Russia Relations With French Counterparts - Moscow

5 minutes ago
 Govt serious in introducing mechanized mining: KP ..

Govt serious in introducing mechanized mining: KP CM

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.