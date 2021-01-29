UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fur-Wearing Capitol Rioter Ready To Testify At Against Trump After Pardon Denied - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 03:26 PM

Fur-Wearing Capitol Rioter Ready to Testify at Against Trump After Pardon Denied - Reports

Capitol rioter Jacob Anthony Chansley, better visualized as the face-painted and fur-wearing "QAnon Shaman" storming the Capitol building, has expressed readiness to testify at former President Donald Trump's upcoming impeachment trial in the Senate, the Associated Press (AP) news agency reported, citing his lawyer Albert Watkins

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Capitol rioter Jacob Anthony Chansley, better visualized as the face-painted and fur-wearing "QAnon Shaman" storming the Capitol building, has expressed readiness to testify at former President Donald Trump's upcoming impeachment trial in the Senate, the Associated Press (AP) news agency reported, citing his lawyer Albert Watkins.

Earlier in January, a Federal court in the US District of Columbia charged Chansley with knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, as well as with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

According to the lawyer, Chansley was previously "horrendously smitten" by Trump but now feels like he was betrayed after the former leader's refusal to grant his client and others who participated in the riot a pardon.

Watkins has not spoken to any senator on the matter yet but believes it is important that the senators hear the voice of those who were incited by Trump. In addition to Chansley, at least four more people facing federal charges over the riot have said that Trump's words prompted them to storm the Capitol, AP reported, adding that their testimony could be heard in the impeachment process, scheduled for early February.

On January 6, Trump supporters stormed Capitol Hill in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's victory after Trump urged them to not allow the election to be stolen. Five people died and more than 170 cases have been open by police in connection to the riots. As a result, the US House of Representatives impeached Trump for inciting the riot.

Related Topics

Election Senate Storm Riots Police Trump Died Capitol Hill Columbia January February Congress From Court

Recent Stories

Putin Not Going to Attend March 25 Parade in Athen ..

45 seconds ago

HEC awards 4032 foreign scholarships to students: ..

47 seconds ago

‏UAE announces 3,962 new COVID-19 cases, 2,975 r ..

12 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chairman of Sudan&#039;s Sovere ..

27 minutes ago

SHC approaches SC with review petition in Daniel P ..

41 minutes ago

EU chief wants to publish AstraZeneca contract Fri ..

48 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.