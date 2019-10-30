UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Furious Bolsonaro Denies Links To Brazil Politician's Murder

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 03:50 PM

Furious Bolsonaro denies links to Brazil politician's murder

President Jair Bolsonaro angrily denied links to last year's assassination of a prominent Brazilian politician on Wednesday, after reports that a suspect in the murder investigation visited his residence before the killing

Braslia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :President Jair Bolsonaro angrily denied links to last year's assassination of a prominent Brazilian politician on Wednesday, after reports that a suspect in the murder investigation visited his residence before the killing.

Marielle Franco, a popular leftist city councillor in Rio de Janeiro, was gunned down alongside her driver in March 2018 -- a drive-by shooting that investigators described as a "summary execution." One of the two suspects in the murder apparently published a photograph of himself alongside Bolsonaro on his Facebook account, since deleted.

Meanwhile the other lived in the same Rio de Janeiro residential complex as the president -- links that the Brazilian police have dismissed as a "coincidence." On Tuesday night, tv network Globo reported that the first suspect visited the condominium building where Bolsonaro lived, telling the doorman he intended to visit the then-presidential candidate.

The doorman then watched the man instead visit the home of the second suspect, the broadcaster's Jornal Nacional program reported, citing a leak from the police investigation.

Bolsonaro hit back forcefully at the report during a 24-minute live broadcast on YouTube early Wednesday from Saudi Arabia, where he is currently on a diplomatic tour.

"I have no reason to kill anyone in Rio de Janeiro," the president said, appearing agitated and at times shouting through the recording, and accusing Il Globo of "rotten and unscrupulous journalism".

The tough-talking Bolsonaro frequently lambasts opponents or critics in Brazil and abroad -- including political leaders, activists and media outlets -- sometimes resorting to vulgar rhetoric to insult them.

Since taking power in January, Bolsonaro has been the target of massive nationwide demonstrations over his policies ranging from education budget cuts to a loosening of gun laws.

Related Topics

Murder Police Education Budget Facebook Driver Visit Rio De Janeiro Man Same Brazil Saudi Arabia January March 2018 YouTube Media TV From

Recent Stories

Region’s biggest health & fitness summit returns ..

13 minutes ago

Countries dependent on loans cannot remain indepen ..

29 minutes ago

Pakistan makes it 3-0 against Bangladesh

1 hour ago

Cricket South Africa suspends three top officials

1 minute ago

Rs. 620.3 mln approved for road projects

2 minutes ago

Wheat cultivation should be started from November ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.