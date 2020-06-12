UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Furious French Police Protest Racism Claims

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 06:07 PM

Furious French police protest racism claims

French police staged protests for a second day Friday over claims of racism in their ranks, assailing top officials for failing to defend the force against allegations amplified by US unrest over the death of George Floyd

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :French police staged protests for a second day Friday over claims of racism in their ranks, assailing top officials for failing to defend the force against allegations amplified by US unrest over the death of George Floyd.

Several dozen officers blocked traffic in a wildcat march down the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, carrying a banner proclaiming: "No police, no peace!" On Thursday, officers in Lille, Marseille and other cities threw their handcuffs, armbands and other equipment on the ground while standing in formation, with many shouting for the resignation of Interior Minister Christophe Castaner.

Castaner infuriated officers this week with a pledge of "zero tolerance" for police racism after some 20,000 people massed at the Paris courthouse on June 2 in an echo of the Black Lives Matter protests in America.

He also said police would no longer be allowed to use chokeholds to detain suspects, a move derided by many officers as an unfeasible concession that could make their jobs more perilous.

"The police are not racist... they save people's lives no matter the colour of their skin," Fabien Vanhemelryck, head of the Alliance union, told journalists on Friday.

Patrice Ribeiro of the Synergie union charged: "We're being spit on, and why? Because at the highest level of the government they're afraid of a noisy minority."Castaner was to meet police representatives Friday after talks with others on Thursday.

Related Topics

Police Minority Interior Minister Traffic Lille Marseille Paris George Alliance March June Government Top Jobs

Recent Stories

Budget for 2020-21: Industries Minister says no ne ..

27 minutes ago

Islamabad Police refused to register FIR against U ..

41 minutes ago

UAE condemns terror attack in Nigeria

56 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack in west Kabul, ..

56 minutes ago

Govt allocates Rs 24 billion for Railway 41 projec ..

1 second ago

Govt allocates Rs 5 bln for Climate Change divisio ..

6 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.