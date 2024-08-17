Furious Indian doctors mourn the rape, murder of a colleague

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Crowds of Indian doctors dressed in white coats came as if ready for work on Saturday but instead stood outside hospitals demanding justice after the rape and murder of a colleague.

"We just want to be safe while we are doing our duty," said Sapna Rani, a 27-year-old woman doctor in the capital New Delhi who took part in a 24-hour nationwide strike by medics.

"The hospital is the last place where we should have to worry about our safety."

The killing of the 31-year-old doctor, whose bloodied body was discovered on August 9 at a state-run hospital in the eastern city of Kolkata, has focused rage at the chronic issue of violence against women.

At Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia public hospital, usually one of the capital's busiest, Rani said the "doctor-to-patient" ratio was so abysmal that shifts often lasted 36 hours.

"And after that, there is no proper place to rest," she said, describing how doctors took breaks in "wheelchairs and stretchers".