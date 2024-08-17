Furious Indian Doctors Mourn The Rape, Murder Of A Colleague
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2024 | 05:50 PM
New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Crowds of Indian doctors dressed in white coats came as if ready for work on Saturday but instead stood outside hospitals demanding justice after the rape and murder of a colleague.
"We just want to be safe while we are doing our duty," said Sapna Rani, a 27-year-old woman doctor in the capital New Delhi who took part in a 24-hour nationwide strike by medics.
"The hospital is the last place where we should have to worry about our safety."
The killing of the 31-year-old doctor, whose bloodied body was discovered on August 9 at a state-run hospital in the eastern city of Kolkata, has focused rage at the chronic issue of violence against women.
At Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia public hospital, usually one of the capital's busiest, Rani said the "doctor-to-patient" ratio was so abysmal that shifts often lasted 36 hours.
"And after that, there is no proper place to rest," she said, describing how doctors took breaks in "wheelchairs and stretchers".
Recent Stories
UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule
Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan
Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home
Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
More Stories From World
-
One dead, six missing after storm sinks superyacht off Sicily8 minutes ago
-
Video gamers set for world's biggest trade show58 minutes ago
-
Russia says captured 'major' settlement in Ukraine's Donetsk region1 hour ago
-
Russia 'will not talk' to Ukraine given Kursk incursion: Kremlin aide2 hours ago
-
One dead, six missing after storm sinks superyacht off Sicily2 hours ago
-
Seven missing after yacht sinks off Sicily: firefighters2 hours ago
-
One dead, six missing after storm sinks superyacht off Sicily3 hours ago
-
Back to class after Bangladesh's student-led revolution3 hours ago
-
Seven missing after yacht sinks off Sicily: firefighters3 hours ago
-
Sinner edges past Zverev to meet Tiafoe in Cincinnati final3 hours ago
-
Indonesian president reshuffles cabinet two months before leaving office4 hours ago
-
Japan core machinery orders up 2.1 pct in June4 hours ago