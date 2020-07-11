Further 1,002 COVID-19 Patients Discharged in Moscow Taking Total to 164,095- Deputy Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) A further 1,002 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been discharged in Moscow over the past 24 hours after undergoing treatment, taking the overall number of people who have recovered from the disease in the Russian capital to 164,095, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Saturday.

"The number of recoveries in Moscow continues to increase. Over the past 24 hours, 1,002 more people have recovered in Moscow after undergoing treatment. The total number of people who have recovered from the infection has increased to 164,095," Rakova told reporters.

Meanwhile, Russian public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said that over 22.7 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the outbreak, and more than 278,000 suspected virus carriers remain under medical monitoring.

"More than 22.7 million tests for coronavirus have been taken in Russia. A total of 277,896 people remain under medical supervision," the health authority said in a statement.

Rospotrebnadzor added that as many as 320,000 tests had been conducted in the country over the past 24 hours.