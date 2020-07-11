UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Further 1,002 COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Moscow Taking Total To 164,095- Deputy Mayor

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 11:40 AM

Further 1,002 COVID-19 Patients Discharged in Moscow Taking Total to 164,095- Deputy Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) A further 1,002 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been discharged in Moscow over the past 24 hours after undergoing treatment, taking the overall number of people who have recovered from the disease in the Russian capital to 164,095, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Saturday.

"The number of recoveries in Moscow continues to increase. Over the past 24 hours, 1,002 more people have recovered in Moscow after undergoing treatment. The total number of people who have recovered from the infection has increased to 164,095," Rakova told reporters.

Meanwhile, Russian public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said that over 22.7 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the outbreak, and more than 278,000 suspected virus carriers remain under medical monitoring.

"More than 22.7 million tests for coronavirus have been taken in Russia. A total of 277,896 people remain under medical supervision," the health authority said in a statement.

Rospotrebnadzor added that as many as 320,000 tests had been conducted in the country over the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ali Zaidi shares video, exposes relationship of Uz ..

5 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 11 July 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE ranked 1st in Arab region, 8th globally in UN& ..

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mohamed bin Zayed

10 hours ago

Cabinet approves various amendments on decisions r ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.