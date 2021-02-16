UrduPoint.com
Further 1.7Mln People In England Must Shield From COVID-19 - Health Officer

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 09:28 PM

A further 1.7 million people in England will be told to shield after they were identified by a new algorithm as being at serious risk from COVID-19, England's deputy chief medical officer Jenny Harries said on Tuesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) A further 1.7 million people in England will be told to shield after they were identified by a new algorithm as being at serious risk from COVID-19, England's deputy chief medical officer Jenny Harries said on Tuesday.

"We have a new, evidence-based, data-driven, predictive risk model which allows us to identify adults with multiple risk factors that make them more vulnerable to Covid-19," Harries told reporters.

The new algorithm that looks at multiple factors such as health records, age, ethnicity sex and body mass index was developed by researchers led by scientists at Oxford University.

According to Harries, the National Health Service will send letters to people in this new group in the coming weeks and allow them to move up their vaccine priority group.

On March 22 last year the UK government imposed the first COVID-19 lockdown and urged clinically extremely vulnerable people not to leave their homes under any circumstances, setting up a program to support them with food, medicines and basic care.

Initially, 1.3 million were identified as formally eligible for the program, but two months later, a further 900,000 people were added, totaling 2.2 million.

However, the Office for National Statistics said last week that around 375,000 vulnerable people have not been shielding because the shielded patient list was outdated and lacked sufficient details of peoples medical conditions.

