Further 1,855 COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Moscow Raising Total To 80,179- Deputy Mayor

Sun 31st May 2020

Further 1,855 COVID-19 Patients Discharged in Moscow Raising Total to 80,179- Deputy Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) A further 1,855 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been discharged in Moscow over the past 24 hours after undergoing treatment (3,599 yesterday), taking the overall number of people who have recovered from the disease in the Russian capital to 80,179, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 1,855 more people have recovered in Moscow after undergoing treatment. The total number of people who have recovered from the infection has increased to 80,179," Rakova told reporters.

On Friday, Rakova said that the situation with coronavirus in Moscow was improving, with the daily number of new hospitalizations per day standing at around 900, which is 2.5 times less than in April.

