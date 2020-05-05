Further 297 COVID-19 Patients Discharged in Moscow Raising Total to 7,870 - Deputy Mayor

A further 297 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been discharged in Moscow over the past 24 hours after undergoing treatment, taking the overall number of people who have recovered from the disease in the Russian capital to 7,870, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) A further 297 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been discharged in Moscow over the past 24 hours after undergoing treatment, taking the overall number of people who have recovered from the disease in the Russian capital to 7,870, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 297 more people have recovered in Moscow after undergoing treatment. The total number of people who have recovered from the infection has increased to 7,870," Rakova said.

The deputy mayor added that medical professionals in the Russian capital are assessing the severity and symptoms of every single person who has contracted COVID-19, in accordance with Russian and international health care standards.

On Monday, Rakova announced that 544 people were discharged over the preceding 24 hours.