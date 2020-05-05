UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Further 297 COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Moscow Raising Total To 7,870 - Deputy Mayor

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 01:35 PM

Further 297 COVID-19 Patients Discharged in Moscow Raising Total to 7,870 - Deputy Mayor

A further 297 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been discharged in Moscow over the past 24 hours after undergoing treatment, taking the overall number of people who have recovered from the disease in the Russian capital to 7,870, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) A further 297 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been discharged in Moscow over the past 24 hours after undergoing treatment, taking the overall number of people who have recovered from the disease in the Russian capital to 7,870, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 297 more people have recovered in Moscow after undergoing treatment. The total number of people who have recovered from the infection has increased to 7,870," Rakova said.

The deputy mayor added that medical professionals in the Russian capital are assessing the severity and symptoms of every single person who has contracted COVID-19, in accordance with Russian and international health care standards.

On Monday, Rakova announced that 544 people were discharged over the preceding 24 hours.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia From

Recent Stories

Hong Kong Protesters Complain About Abuse, Beating ..

11 seconds ago

Round-the-world cyclist stranded and scorned in Gu ..

12 seconds ago

Oil collapse wipes out profits at Total

14 seconds ago

COMSTECH arranging virtual int'l seminar on COVID- ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Post Int'l letter mail tariff revision no ..

3 minutes ago

Palestinians renew West Bank virus emergency

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.