Further 3,599 COVID-19 Patients Discharged in Moscow Raising Total to 78,000- Deputy Mayor

A further 3,599 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been discharged in Moscow over the past 24 hours after undergoing treatment, taking the overall number of people who have recovered from the disease in the Russian capital to 78,324, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) A further 3,599 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been discharged in Moscow over the past 24 hours after undergoing treatment, taking the overall number of people who have recovered from the disease in the Russian capital to 78,324, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 3,599 more people have recovered in Moscow after undergoing treatment. The total number of people who have recovered from the infection has increased to 78,324," Rakova told reporters.

On Friday, Rakova said that the situation with coronavirus in Moscow was improving, with the daily number of new hospitalizations per day standing at around 900, which is 2.5 times less than in April.