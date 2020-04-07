UrduPoint.com
Further 77,200 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Worldwide Over Past Day - WHO

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) A further 77,200 cases of COVID-19 and 4,810 deaths have been reported over the previous day, taking the overall death toll above 67,500 since the start of the outbreak, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported in its daily statistical bulletin on Monday.

With the reported rise, the total number of cases confirmed worldwide now stands at over 1.2 million, according to WHO as of 08:00 GMT.

The majority of the cases have been reported in Europe, where over 655,000 positive tests have been confirmed.

Europe also reported 3,063 of the total deaths in the previous 24 hours, compared to 1,493 in the Americas. According to WHO, the total death toll now stands at 67,594.

WHO declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on March 11.

