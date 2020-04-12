UrduPoint.com
Further 909 Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In India, Taking Total To 8,356 - Health Ministry

Sun 12th April 2020 | 10:40 AM

Further 909 Cases of COVID-19 Reported in India, Taking Total to 8,356 - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) An additional 909 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, raising the total number of positive tests confirmed since the start of the outbreak to 8,356, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare confirmed on Sunday.

The latest announcement follows in the wake of the largest daily increase in cases, reported on Saturday, when health authorities announced a jump of over 1,000 positive tests in a 24-hour period.

A total of 7,367 people in India are currently undergoing treatment for the disease, and more than 700 people have recovered, the ministry stated.

The COVID-19 death toll in India currently stands at 273, a rise of 34 over the past 24 hours.

Several states in the country have decided to extend lockdown measures, initially scheduled to be lifted on April 14, to April 30 given the rapid rise in new cases over recent days.

The state of Maharashtra, the epicenter of the outbreak in India, was one of the territories to prolong quarantine measures. A total of 1,761 people in the state of Maharashtra have tested positive for the disease.

Lockdown measures have also been extended by the regional governments of Karnataka, West Bengal, Telangana, Odisha, and Punjab.

