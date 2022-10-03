Further Cooperation on Nord Stream Pipeline Restoration Remains Unclear - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) The issue of the further cooperation on the resotration of the Nord Stream pipeline remains unclear given the hysterically antagonistic position of the entire collective West, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"There is an understanding that it needs to be restored, there is an understanding that, in general, anything can be restored... It is not clear what kind of international cooperation we can count on in this situation, given the hysterically antagonistic position of the entire collective West towards our country. It is unclear, of course, it is still necessary to analyze these areas and understand what is down there, what is at the bottom, in order to understand the sclae of the disaster," Peskov told journalists.

The spokesman added that there are countries that benefit from the gas leak.

"There are definitely countries or a country that in the absence of the functioning of this gas pipeline, gets the opportunity to sell more of its liquefied gas at a more expensive price, which is the first point.

It is well known that this country is the United States. There are also countries that have military-technological capabilities to carry out such a diversion. Also, all specialists are well aware of these countries," Peskov told journalists, adding that the European countries are not intrested in such a diversion because they have no secure alternative plans for their economies.

On September 26, the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 offshore pipelines in the Baltic Sea were damaged by explosions and rendered inoperative. The Swedish and Danish authorities said they discovered gas leaks caused by undersea explosions, with the consensus being that the incident was a result of sabotage.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the United States and its allies are now switching their policy from imposing sanctions to destroying energy infrastructure. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office is investigating the incident as an act of international terrorism.