Further Deliveries Of Small Arms By Russia To CAR Depend On Bilateral Agreements- Diplomat

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2022 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Further deliveries of small arms by Russia to the Central African Republic (CAR) will depend on bilateral agreements, new Russian Ambassador Alexander Bikantov to the car said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Further deliveries of weapons will depend on bilateral agreements between the countries," Bikantov said when asked whether Russia will further supply small arms.

In 2019, with the knowledge of the UN Security Council, Russia donated two batches of Russian weapons to the Central African Republic. The shipments included Kalashnikov assault rifles, machine guns, grenade launchers, pistols and sniper rifles.

The Russian foreign ministry has repeatedly stated that Moscow always coordinates with the UN issues related to the Central African Republic, including possible new deliveries of weapons.

