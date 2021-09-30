UrduPoint.com

Further Deterioration Of German-Russian Relations Possible If Greens Enter Gov't - AfD

Thu 30th September 2021

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The Greens, poised to become part of the new German government, are likely to advocate toughening the country's stance towards Russia, Eugene Schmidt, a newly elected lawmaker with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The AfD lawmaker said he did not expect any major changes to the political course towards Russia set during Angela Merkel's government. The sanctions and a generally aggressive tone will remain, according to Schmidt.

"As for the Nord Stream project, it certainly meets the German interests, but the Greens, who are likely to enter the government, are extremely aggressive towards both Russia and the project, so negative developments are possible," Schmidt noted.

He added, however, that the AfD will continue to advocate for lifting anti-Russian sanctions and building neighborly relations.

Annalena Baerbock,  the leader of the Greens, has been insistent that Germany drop the Nord Stream 2 gas project, accusing Russia of exacerbating the gas crisis in Europe for its own interest.

The German parliamentary elections took place on Sunday. The Social Democratic Party came in first, marginally outperforming Merkel's ruling CDU/CSU bloc. The Greens and the Free Democratic Party came in third and fourth, respectively, followed by the AfD and the Left. Parties are now negotiating the possible formation of coalition. 

