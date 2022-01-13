UrduPoint.com

Further NATO Expansion Solves No Security Problems - Grushko

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2022 | 12:17 AM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) NATO's further enlargement carries risks that will outweigh any perceived benefits and solves no security problems, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday.

"Also, our starting point is that rational interests of strengthening European security demand a clear understanding that further expansion of the alliance contains risks that will outweigh any decision regarding further expansion," Grushko told reporters after a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels.

"Speaking about NATO's expansion in general, I will not name countries right now, we have always said that an expansion of NATO does not solve any security problem. NATO's expansion does not erase dividing lines, but moves them to the direction where the enlargement goes," Grushko stated.

