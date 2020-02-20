Further Offensive by Turkey in Idlib to Be 'Detrimental' to Global Security - Ambassador

Turkey's growing threats to launch a full-scale military operation in Syria's Idlib would not only trigger a full-fledged conflict in the area but also affect global security and the world order as a whole, Imad Moustapha, Syria's current ambassador to China and a former ambassador to the United States, told Sputnik on Thursday

"Turkey is already deeply engaged in illegal military operations inside Syria, whether in the North East or in Idlib. However, the threat to conduct large scale military operations will lead to a long term conflict that will have detrimental effects on world security, let alone world order. The Syrian government is resolute to liberate every square kilometer of its national territory from all terrorist groups and foreign occupations, the struggle will continue until this objective is attained," Moustapha said.

Ozturk Yilmaz, a member of the Turkish parliament, told Sputnik on Wednesday that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's statement that Ankara was considering to launch an offensive in the region was not a bluff and risked triggering a regional conflict that could also involve Russia and Iran.

Erdogan told the ruling party's parliamentary faction on the same day that the country could launch a military operation in Idlib at "any minute."

Tensions in the embattled province escalated after Syrian government forces shelled a Turkish observation post on February 3, killing seven military personnel and one civilian contractor. Turkey responded with a number of retaliatory strikes

On Friday, Turkish state news agency Anadolu cited the Defense Ministry as saying that 63 Syrian government troops had been killed or captured during the strikes.