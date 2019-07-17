UrduPoint.com
Further Steps Toward Russia-Belarus Integration Coordinated - Belarusian Economy Minister

Further steps on formulating offers on Russian-Belarusian integration have been coordinated and the vision will be presented to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko for consideration

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Further steps on formulating offers on Russian-Belarusian integration have been coordinated and the vision will be presented to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko for consideration, Belarusian Economy Minister Dmitry Krutoi said on Wednesday at the 6th Forum of Russian and Belarusian Regions, held in the Russian city of St. Petersburg.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Lukashenko plan to hold an informal meeting in St. Peterburg later in the day. Lukasheko has said that he expects to discuss with Putin the Russian-Belarusian integration and bilateral relations.

"We have prepared a package of proposals for the talks for the president. The working group worked out the draft programs which the heads of state exchanged in May. I believe that the concept of further work is generally agreed," Krutoi said, as quoted by Belta news agency.

He specified that there were various options to address different issues related to the integration. The economy minister also voiced the belief that Lukashenko and Putin would discuss this.

