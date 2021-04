Further steps towards Ukraine's NATO membership are not considered at the moment, German Deputy Government Spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Further steps towards Ukraine's NATO membership are not considered at the moment, German Deputy Government Spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said on Wednesday.

"Germany supports, like its partners in the EU and NATO, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine .

.. As you know, NATO pursues an 'open doors' policy in regard to the admission of new members. Ukraine has the right to freely choose its political needs. However, no further steps towards membership are currently considered," Demmer said.