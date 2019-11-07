Further Strategic Arms Reduction Impossible Without Engaging UK, France - Moscow

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The further reduction of strategic offensive arms is unlikely possible without engaging the United Kingdom and France in the process, Vladimir Ermakov, the director of the Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.

"The further reduction of strategic offensive arms is unlikely possible without the involvement of the United Kingdom and France," Ermakov said late on Wednesday, noting that Moscow supported such an approach.

"It is impossible to further speak about the strategic offensive arms without engaging two other nuclear powers of the NATO bloc," Ermakov noted.

In October, Robert Wood, the US permanent representative to the Conference on Disarmament and the special representative for Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention Issues, said that Washington sought to engage China and Russia in trilateral talks on arms control.

"If the United States wants to include someone in something, let it do it. We will never oppose it if [the United States] succeeds," Ermakov argued.

Russia was ready to hold talks with any partners on any platforms, the diplomat continued.

"But we are absolutely sure that it will not be possible to drag anyone into the dialogue on the strategic weapons," Ermakov suggested.

If the United States decided it did not want to maintain such dialogue without China, let it work with China, the diplomat pointed out.