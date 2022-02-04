Further Strengthening of US Military Presence in Poland Not Ruled Out - Rau

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Further strengthening of the United States military presence in Poland is not ruled out, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said on Friday.

Earlier in February, Warsaw said that the US plans to send additional 1,700 troops to Poland.

Rau said in Washington after his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the increase of the US military presence should not be ruled out but even expected.