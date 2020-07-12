Further Surge in US COVID-19 Death Toll Expected Over Next 2-3 Weeks - Health Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) A surge in coronavirus disease-related deaths is expected in the United States over the next two to three weeks as many states register record daily rises in new cases, Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Brett Giroir said on Sunday.

"We do expect deaths to go up. If you have more cases, more hospitalizations, we do expect to see that over the next two or three weeks before this turns around," Giroir said during an appearance on the ABC news broadcaster.

When asked if he supported the reintroduction of lockdown measures in states that have a growing number of positive tests, the health official said that the US government should examine all potential options.

"Everything should be on the table ... If you're in a red state, red meaning you have a lot of transmission, closing bars is an important thing, limiting the capacity of restaurants is an important thing. These are two measures that really do need to be done," Giroir remarked.

On Saturday, researchers at Johns Hopkins University said that more than 66,600 new positive tests for COVID-19 had been reported over the preceding 24 hours in the United States, a new daily record. The previous daily high of 63,200 new cases was registered the day before.

More than 3.2 million cases of the disease have now been confirmed in the United States since the start of the outbreak.