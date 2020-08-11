UrduPoint.com
Further Trials Of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine To Include 2,000 Participants - Watchdog

Muhammad Irfan 25 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 05:49 PM

Further Trials of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine to Include 2,000 Participants - Watchdog

Further trials of the first Russian COVID-19 vaccine with approximately 2,000 participants will be held after the registration, Roszdravnadzor, the Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Further trials of the first Russian COVID-19 vaccine with approximately 2,000 participants will be held after the registration, Roszdravnadzor, the Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare, told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Russia became the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, which was developed jointly by the Moscow-based Gamaleya Research Institute and the Defense Ministry. President Vladimir Putin said that one of his daughters had received the inoculation.

"Post-registration measures to monitor the efficiency and safety of the vaccine include, among other things, a clinical study with total of 2,000 people," Roszdravnadzor said.

The healthcare watchdog added that the vaccine had shown effectiveness during past pre-clinical and clinical trials.

"It has been proven that the vaccine forms both antibody and cellular immunity to the pathogen SARS-CoV-2, which will block the spread of dangerous infection and save people's lives and health," Roszdravnadzor said.

