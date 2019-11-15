UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fury In Delhi As Smog Engulfs Children's Race, Hits Golf Event

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 11:41 PM

Fury in Delhi as smog engulfs children's race, hits golf event

Hundreds of children ran a charity road race through poisonous smog in New Delhi on Thursday, triggering a storm of criticism about the damage to their health

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Hundreds of children ran a charity road race through poisonous smog in New Delhi on Thursday, triggering a storm of criticism about the damage to their health.

Delhi and other cities in northern India have again been blanketed by haze that hits each winter due to build-up of vehicle fumes, industrial emissions and smoke from agricultural fires in regions around the capital.

The toxic air in the capital has taken pollution levels to almost 20 times World Health Organisation safe limits -- causing authorities to close all schools until Friday, ban construction and impose road rationing for drivers with odd number registrations one day and even the next.

But despite the conditions, children as young as nine competed in a road race through the city organised by a non-profit organisation to mark International Children's Day.

The decision to go ahead with the race caused a storm of social media anger.

"I feel all these organisers need to be sued," said Tamanna Sharma, head of an environmental service consultancy on Twitter. "Running in this air quality is a death sentence.""This is the most idiotic thing to do," said an Indian Forestry Service officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter.

Related Topics

India Storm World Social Media Twitter Road Vehicle Young New Delhi All From Race

Recent Stories

Tolerance integral part of UAE&#039;s foreign poli ..

16 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed attends second day of Interfaith Su ..

31 minutes ago

Govt to implement all court's decisions about Nawa ..

29 minutes ago

Report takes aim at lax Swiss tobacco rules

29 minutes ago

US Jury Convicts Former Trump Adviser Roger Stone ..

30 minutes ago

Principal PGMI for launching Diabetes Specialist d ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.