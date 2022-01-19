Fury Over Hong Kong's Mass Cull Of Hamsters And Small Pets
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2022 | 01:04 PM
Hong Kong's government faced outrage Wednesday over its decision to cull thousands of small animals after hamsters in a pet store tested positive for Covid-19
Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Hong Kong's government faced outrage Wednesday over its decision to cull thousands of small animals after hamsters in a pet store tested positive for Covid-19.
Like China, Hong Kong maintains a "zero-Covid" policy, stamping out the merest trace of the virus with contact tracing, mass testing, strict quarantines and prolonged social-distancing rules.
Their latest measures target hamsters and other small mammals -- including chinchillas and rabbits -- which authorities on Tuesday said will be culled as a "precautionary measure".
The move came after hamsters sold at the Little Boss pet shop tested positive for the Delta variant -- now rare in Hong Kong.
Officials dressed in full PPE gear carried red garbage bags marked with biohazard warnings out of the shop on Tuesday night.