Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Hong Kong's government faced outrage Wednesday over its decision to cull thousands of small animals after hamsters in a pet store tested positive for Covid-19.

Like China, Hong Kong maintains a "zero-Covid" policy, stamping out the merest trace of the virus with contact tracing, mass testing, strict quarantines and prolonged social-distancing rules.

Their latest measures target hamsters and other small mammals -- including chinchillas and rabbits -- which authorities on Tuesday said will be culled as a "precautionary measure".

The move came after hamsters sold at the Little Boss pet shop tested positive for the Delta variant -- now rare in Hong Kong.

Officials dressed in full PPE gear carried red garbage bags marked with biohazard warnings out of the shop on Tuesday night.