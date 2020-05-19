UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fury Plans To Emulate Klitschko's Longevity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 03:34 PM

Fury plans to emulate Klitschko's longevity

Tyson Fury has set his sights on emulating Wladimir Klitschko's sustained dominance as the British fighter warned he can remain a world champion until he retires

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Tyson Fury has set his sights on emulating Wladimir Klitschko's sustained dominance as the British fighter warned he can remain a world champion until he retires.

Klitschko was the undisputed world champion for over four years until Fury earned a shock win against the Ukrainian in 2015.

Fury was unable to defend those titles amid mental health problems, but he has bounced back impressively.

The 31-year-old wants to stay at the top after regaining his WBC heavyweight belt in February with an emphatic win over Deontay Wilder, who he is due to face again once the coronavirus is subdued.

"I've won every single belt in boxing. From the English title to becoming the undisputed heavyweight champ of the world. All done, all finished. Considered the best, done," Fury told Sky sports on Tuesday.

"If I don't box again, I'm happy, but if I do box again, then I continue to box.

If we get past this thing, which hopefully we will, then we're going to keep boxing and just keep taking on contenders.

"Klitschko did it until he was 40. A lot of the great champions are continuing, and continuing.

"I ain't boxing for money, I ain't boxing for fame, I ain't boxing for a belt. I'm boxing because it keeps me mentally happy and I like to do it." Fury is in contention to face British rival Anthony Joshua, who holds the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO world titles, in a 2021 bout after fulfilling his contractual obligations for a third fight with Wilder.

While Fury insists he has nothing to prove, he admitted he doesn't want to walk away from the ring when he is still at the peak of his game.

"Nothing to prove to anybody. Not one thing to prove at all, but I box now, because I love boxing and I've been doing it all my life," he said.

"Why walk away when I'm still only young?"

Related Topics

World Sports Money February 2015 All From Best Top Boxing Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTI leaders demand governors’ rule in Sindh

14 minutes ago

German investor confidence rebounds further in May ..

2 minutes ago

At Least 40 Taliban Militants Killed in Afghan For ..

2 minutes ago

French Citizens Returning From Outside EU to Be As ..

2 minutes ago

Ronaldo back training at Juventus after two months ..

2 minutes ago

Lance Armstrong admits to first doping 'probably a ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.