Fury's 'freak Cut' Postpones Usyk Heavyweight Bout
Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2024 | 01:50 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Tyson Fury has been forced to postpone his unification fight with Oleksandr Usyk after the British heavyweight suffered a "freak cut" above his right eye during a sparring session in Riyadh, Queensberry Promotions announced Friday.
Fury's World Boxing Council title and Ukrainian Usyk's World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organisation belts were all set to be up for grabs in Saudi Arabia on February 17.
But instead the wait to find heayweight boxing's first undisputed champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000 has now been delayed to an unspecified date.
"I am absolutely devastated after preparing for this fight for so long and being in such superb condition," said the undefeated Fury in a statement.
"I feel bad for everyone involved in this huge event and I will work diligently towards the rescheduled date once the eye has healed. I can only apologise to everyone affected."
