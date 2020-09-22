Western countries that keep bringing forward the so-called Navalny case in fact seek blocking the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian gas to Europe, the head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergey Naryshkin, said on Tuesday, commenting on the situation around Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Western countries that keep bringing forward the so-called Navalny case in fact seek blocking the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian gas to Europe, the head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergey Naryshkin, said on Tuesday, commenting on the situation around Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

"Russia's SVR sees that some Western countries are actively promoting the so-called Navalny case. It is becoming more and more obvious that Nord Stream 2 is one of the key targets of this campaign," Naryshkin told reporters.

Naryshkin slammed Washington's "pressure campaign", consisting in calls on Europe to reject the pipeline.

"The attempts to block the pipeline under the pretext of 'punishing Russia for Navalny' are a typical example of unfair competition for the European gas market. It is extremely important for Washington to achieve the closure of this project, since it brings into question the White House's plan to boost deliveries of US liquefied natural gas to Europe," the foreign intelligence chief went on to say.

Naryshkin expressed the belief that "most Europeans" understand that rejecting Nord Stream 2 would only bring "significant damage."