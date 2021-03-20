UrduPoint.com
Future Afghan Government Needs To Discuss Separation Of Powers With Taliban - Abdullah

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) Kabul firmly believes that the principles of separation of powers should be discussed with the Taliban in their negotiations on Afghanistan's possible future coalition government, Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation, told Sputnik.

"It depends on the agreement of both sides," Abdullah said, when asked if the Taliban could be part of the interim coalition government.

If Kabul and Taliban can come to terms on the separation of powers before the new government is legally elected, then Taliban will be "part of that," Abdullah said.

The Taliban, however, have so far ignored the proposal for a coalition interim government, the Afghan politician said.

