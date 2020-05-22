UrduPoint.com
Future Arms Control Agreements With US Must Be Verifiable - Russian Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 09:37 PM

One cannot take US word on arms control, all future agreements with Washington should be verifiable, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) One cannot take US word on arms control, all future agreements with Washington should be verifiable, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"Any agreement should be verifiable. Given the serial nature of violations of arms control agreements, one cannot take US word," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

The deputy minister recalled that the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty and the Open Skies Treaty had already become "victims of American political voluntarism."

Russia is ready to discuss its promising weapons systems with the United States if Washington goes on to discuss issues of Russia's concern, Ryabkov said.

"If they want to agree, the way is open. The condition for our readiness to discuss promising types [of weapons] is the US agreement to a substantive discussion of our concerns," he said.

Russia's concerns are connected with US missile defense system that is being increasingly globalized, with the perspective of launching strike weapons into space, with the development of conventional global strike systems, and with a number of other factors directly affecting strategic stability, Ryabkov said.

Moscow continues to develop promising weapons systems, they will be delivered to the troops after all the tests are done, he said.

"Our promising weapons systems are being created, their tests will be completed in a timely manner, and they will be put into service," he said.

The reason for the development on new weapons systems is the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in 2002.

To normalize the situation and make the discussion more calm, the United States should withdraw its non-strategic nuclear weapons from Europe, Ryabkov said.

He added that the United States retains the significant potential of non-strategic nuclear weapons in close proximity to Russian borders.

The unwillingness of the United States and NATO to confirm the inadmissibility of a nuclear war is an alarming signal, he said.

"But unfortunately, neither the United States nor its closest NATO allies possessing nuclear weapons are ready to reaffirm the well-known 1980s formula that there can be no winners in a nuclear war, and it should never be unleashed, that we they have already offered them repeatedly. This is an alarming indicator of how strategic thinking of our partners is evolving," he said.

He added that, in fact, the US attributes to Russia its "own emerging concepts about the possibility of winning a nuclear war."

"On the contrary, we are actively opposing such an approach," Ryabkov emphasized.

