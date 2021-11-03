Future Czech Government Has No Plans to Join Eurozone - Politician

(@FahadShabbir)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The Czech Republic's new ruling coalition and its future government will not adopt the euro as the national Currency on the grounds that the country is not yet ready and will not benefit from it, Zbynek Stanjura, a deputy head of the Civic Democratic Party, has said.

"Switching to euro is not on the agenda. The public finances are in such a state that we do not meet the requirements for joining the eurozone. We have to adopt the euro when it is beneficial to the Czech Republic, the situation is not like that at the moment," Stanjura, who is reported to have been tapped to become the next finance minister, told journalists.

The Czech Republic voted for its next lower house on October 8-9, with the Together coalition of three Liberal parties emerging victorious with 27.79% of the vote, or 71 mandates in the 200-seat legislature. The ANO centrist movement, led by the current prime minister, Andrej Babis, came second with 27.12% of the vote, or 72 seats. The Together coalition joined forces with another liberal bloc, resulting in a 108-seat majority.