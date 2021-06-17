UrduPoint.com
Future Direction Of US-Russia Trade Relations Depends On Washington - Putin

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 12:03 AM

Future Direction of US-Russia Trade Relations Depends on Washington - Putin

The future direction of US-Russia trade relations depends on the actions of Washington, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, underlining that Russia does not impose trade tariffs

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The future direction of US-Russia trade relations depends on the actions of Washington, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, underlining that Russia does not impose trade tariffs.

"It doesn't depend on us, it depends on the US side.

We don't impose restrictions," Putin said in a post-summit presser.

The Russian president added that US-Russia bilateral trade volumes were increasing and that he hoped this trend will continue.

"Our trade volume with the US at the moment, in my opinion, is $28 billion, but in the first quarter of this year, it grew by 16.5%. If this trend continues, I think this is good for everyone," Putin said.

