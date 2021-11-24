Future German Government Threatens Belarus With Sanctions if Minsk Does Not Change Course

The future German government threatens Belarus with new sanctions, including restricting access to finance, if Minsk does not change course, according to the coalition agreement published by Business Insider

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The future German government threatens Belarus with new sanctions, including restricting access to finance, if Minsk does not change course, according to the coalition agreement published by business Insider.

"If (Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko does not decide to change course, we will seek to expand the existing EU sanctions to make it difficult for the regime to access funds," the agreement says.