Future German Government to Drop Plans for Boosting Troops Number - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) All German political parties potentially involved in the formation of a new German government have no interest in increasing the number of personnel of the Federal Armed Forces (Bundeswehr), Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported on Wednesday.

According to the plan of acting head of German Defense Ministry Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, adopted in May, Germany wanted to increase the number of servicemen from 183,000 to 203,000 in the next 10 years. It was also planned to optimize the German Defense Ministry and its staff so that it could focus on maintaining a dialogue with Bundestag and strategic coordination and leadership of Bundeswehr.

When the coalition talks began this Wednesday between the Social Democratic Party, the Greens and the Free Democratic Party, all of them showed their readiness to stop increasing the number of military personnel,the newspaper said, citing sources in the parties.

The Bundestag's special envoy for the armed forces, Eva Hoegl, notes that it is important to maintain the number of servicemen. The reduction will weaken the Bundeswehr's ability to protect the country, NATO and participate in international operations, Hoegl told Süddeutsche Zeitung.

Parliamentary elections in Germany were held on September 26, with the centre-left SPD winning most seats. SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz expects the country to have a new government by December 25.