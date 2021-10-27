UrduPoint.com

Future German Government To Drop Plans For Boosting Troops Number - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 07:12 PM

Future German Government to Drop Plans for Boosting Troops Number - Reports

All German political parties potentially involved in the formation of a new German government have no interest in increasing the number of personnel of the Federal Armed Forces (Bundeswehr), Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) All German political parties potentially involved in the formation of a new German government have no interest in increasing the number of personnel of the Federal Armed Forces (Bundeswehr), Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported on Wednesday.

According to the plan of acting head of German Defense Ministry Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, adopted in May, Germany wanted to increase the number of servicemen from 183,000 to 203,000 in the next 10 years. It was also planned to optimize the German Defense Ministry and its staff so that it could focus on maintaining a dialogue with Bundestag and strategic coordination and leadership of Bundeswehr.

When the coalition talks began this Wednesday between the Social Democratic Party, the Greens and the Free Democratic Party, all of them showed their readiness to stop increasing the number of military personnel,the newspaper said, citing sources in the parties.

The Bundestag's special envoy for the armed forces, Eva Hoegl, notes that it is important to maintain the number of servicemen. The reduction will weaken the Bundeswehr's ability to protect the country, NATO and participate in international operations, Hoegl told Süddeutsche Zeitung.

Parliamentary elections in Germany were held on September 26, with the centre-left SPD winning most seats. SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz expects the country to have a new government by December 25.

Related Topics

NATO German Germany May September December All From Government

Recent Stories

Iran Calls on Taliban to Create Inclusive Governme ..

Iran Calls on Taliban to Create Inclusive Government in Afghanistan - Foreign Mi ..

56 seconds ago
 German Economy Minister Lowers 2021 Growth Forecas ..

German Economy Minister Lowers 2021 Growth Forecast to 2.6%

57 seconds ago
 US Issues 1st Passport With X Gender Marker - Stat ..

US Issues 1st Passport With X Gender Marker - State Dept.

59 seconds ago
 EU Court Fines Poland $1.1Mln Daily Until Warsaw A ..

EU Court Fines Poland $1.1Mln Daily Until Warsaw Abolishes Controversial Discipl ..

3 minutes ago
 US Advance International Trade Deficit Up $8.1Bln ..

US Advance International Trade Deficit Up $8.1Bln in September to $96.3Bln -Comm ..

4 minutes ago
 Defense Chiefs of Australia, ASEAN Member States t ..

Defense Chiefs of Australia, ASEAN Member States to Meet in November

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.