Future Hosts Saudi Arabia 'watch And Learn' On Asian Winter Games Debut
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 03:40 PM
Harbin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Saudi Arabia made their debut at the Asian Winter Games in China this week and will controversially host the next edition in a move derided as "awful" by one Olympic skier and denounced by environmental groups.
The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) in 2022 unanimously approved the desert kingdom's bid to stage the Games at its $500 billion megacity NEOM in 2029.
"It is awful for our sport," Olympic downhill silver medallist Johan Clarey previously told French radio.
Saudi Arabia will also host the football World Cup in 2034, part of a splurge on sports events which has triggered accusations of "sportswashing" of its rights record.
Saudi officials deny that and were in Harbin this week, with the vice president of the country's Olympic committee in the Chinese city to "watch and learn".
"Of course it would be a first for us, organising such an event," Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz said in an OCA news release.
"But I can assure everyone that we will put on a good show."
Planners for the futuristic but far-from-finished NEOM, which has sought to wrangle support from Chinese investors, say it will feature a year-round winter sports complex in the mountains of Trojena.
NEOM executive Denis Hickey said at Davos last month that Trojena was "deep into construction", including a man-made lake and "frameworks for the village that will hold the Asian Winter Games".
Temperatures have yet to dip below zero this year in northern Saudi Arabia's Tabuk province, which covers NEOM.
Saudi officials did not respond to an AFP request in Harbin for comment about how it plans to prepare for the 2029 Games.
There were eight Saudi athletes in China and even though none won a medal, they were having a "great" time at the country's first Asian Winter Games, they said.
Recent Stories
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Artificial Intelligence Week February 17
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement between University of Sharjah, S ..
Tri-nation series: South Africa decide to bat first against Pakistan in third ma ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister discuss ties, regional deve ..
FIFA adopts new technologies to enhance World Cup pitch quality
Egypt launches unified government services card to drive digital transformation
Liwa Sports Club announces formation of new motorsports team
Innovation, AI key to business efficiency: SAP CEO
World Bank forecasts 3.4% growth for Gulf economies in 2025
PM Shehbaz meets IMF officials, vows to sustain reform momentum
Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan declared innocent in Jinnah House attack case
Gallup, WGS launch 'Global Leadership Report: What Followers Want'
More Stories From World
-
Future hosts Saudi Arabia 'watch and learn' on Asian Winter Games debut6 minutes ago
-
Dembele stars again as PSG beat Brest in Champions League play-off first leg16 minutes ago
-
China's "small and beautiful projects" align with Pakistan's national economic transformation plan: ..46 minutes ago
-
Economic Watch: China expands silver tourism train services to cater to growing elderly travel marke ..2 hours ago
-
Cholera outbreak kills over 110 people in Angola2 hours ago
-
Public Security Director inaugurates Saudi-Egyptian Security Committee3 hours ago
-
Syrian PM meets with KSrelief volunteer team3 hours ago
-
Zelensky offers land swaps as Russia heartens Trump with prisoner release3 hours ago
-
Saudi Tourism Authority launches smart tour guide 'Sara' to enrich tourist experience3 hours ago
-
China Coast Guard patrols around Diaoyu Dao3 hours ago
-
In China's Harbin, world's largest ice-and-snow park draws record visitors3 hours ago
-
Two killed as landslide sweeps truck off Bolivian highway3 hours ago