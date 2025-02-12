Future hosts Saudi Arabia 'watch and learn' on Asian Winter Games debut

Harbin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Saudi Arabia made their debut at the Asian Winter Games in China this week and will controversially host the next edition in a move derided as "awful" by one Olympic skier and denounced by environmental groups.

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) in 2022 unanimously approved the desert kingdom's bid to stage the Games at its $500 billion megacity NEOM in 2029.

"It is awful for our sport," Olympic downhill silver medallist Johan Clarey previously told French radio.

Saudi Arabia will also host the football World Cup in 2034, part of a splurge on sports events which has triggered accusations of "sportswashing" of its rights record.

Saudi officials deny that and were in Harbin this week, with the vice president of the country's Olympic committee in the Chinese city to "watch and learn".

"Of course it would be a first for us, organising such an event," Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz said in an OCA news release.

"But I can assure everyone that we will put on a good show."

Planners for the futuristic but far-from-finished NEOM, which has sought to wrangle support from Chinese investors, say it will feature a year-round winter sports complex in the mountains of Trojena.

NEOM executive Denis Hickey said at Davos last month that Trojena was "deep into construction", including a man-made lake and "frameworks for the village that will hold the Asian Winter Games".

Temperatures have yet to dip below zero this year in northern Saudi Arabia's Tabuk province, which covers NEOM.

Saudi officials did not respond to an AFP request in Harbin for comment about how it plans to prepare for the 2029 Games.

There were eight Saudi athletes in China and even though none won a medal, they were having a "great" time at the country's first Asian Winter Games, they said.