Future of Donbas Needs to be Determined by Its People - Putin

The future of Donbas needs to be determined by people who live there, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The future of Donbas needs to be determined by people who live there, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"The future of Donbas should be determined by the people who live in Donbas. That's all. It can not be done differently," Putin said at his annual press conference