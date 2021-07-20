(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The Russian government is expected to give a definitive answer within a month on whether it is interested in using the now non-operational Sea Launch spaceport in Russia's Primorye Territory for future launches, the general director of the S7 Space Transportation Systems (part of S7 Group holding company) that owns the complex, told Sputnik.

"We have contacted the government asking for clarity. If there is a need for such infrastructure ... then they need to make an offer: when the launches are planned, what kind of launches - and conclude an agreement," Evgeny Yelin explained.

He said that it takes over $1 million per month to maintain the floating spaceport and such a situation is not very convenient for the company.

Yelin told Sputnik that his company expects an answer from the Russian government in the coming month.

"If there is no need [for the government to use the Sea Launch spaceport], that's an answer too, then we will proceed based on our own considerations," the general director said.

Multinational complex Sea Launch was acquired by Russia's S7 group of companies for $150 million in 2016. In 2020, the facility was relocated from the United States to the Russian Far Eastern port of Slavyanka. In August of that year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said that Sea Launch might again become operational in 2023 or 2024, after all repair work is completed.